Deogade shocks Gour in first round

Veteran national player Raju Deogade of Janta Vachanalaya recorded a facile victory over Ravi Gour of Shama Club on the first day of Sanjay Francis Memorial District Carrom Tournament organised by Carrom Association, Nagpur at Bezonbagh Hall, Kamptee Road.

Deogade won first game 24-14 against Ravi Gour. However, Gour bounced back in the second game and restored parity by winning it 25-6. In the decider, Deogade outclassed his rival 25-14 to win the match.

Earlier chief referee Siddharth Narnaware and assistant chief referee Manohar Wankhede inaugurated the tournament.

Results (round 1)

William Bendick (NCI) beat Manish Bagde (Kanishk) 12/10, 19/16; Ravi Badhel (RS) beat Nishikant Headau (Janta) 21/08,16/21, 24/01; Raju Deogade (Janta) beat Ravi Gour (Shama) 24/14,06/25, 25/14; Imran Ali (Jaibhim) beat Mohd. Raza (Patel) 09/25,20/06, 16/10; li Yasir Ansar (Star) beat Ajay Ninawe (Huren) 17/23,22/11,23/20; Mahendra Gour (Shama)beat Amit Bansod (Janta) 25/04,25/01; Pravin Mogre (RS Club) beat Milind Wankhede (NCI) 20/10,25/05; S Chandrikapure (Huren) beat Jaiprakash Chimurkar (Om Club) 22/20,11/01; Vishant Badhel (RS) beat Ruben Francis (NCI) 16/11, 21/00; Brajkumar Morkar (RS) beat Avon Francis (Janta) 21/16,23/14; Mohd. Amin (Star) beat Sheikh Jabir (Diamond) 25/06,25/00; . Ankush Khobragade (Siddharth) beat Ismail Bhai (Daimond) 25/10, 25/14; Rakesh Gour (Shama) beat Mohsin Qureshi (Daimond) 16/22,25/09,25/3