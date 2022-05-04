Devendra Fadnavis criticize Mahavikas Aghadi's government over OBC reservations

Nagpur: The state government has been slapped by the Supreme Court in the OBC reservation case. The court has directed the state election commission to declare local body elections in two weeks. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis took the state government by storm. Fadnavis said that this was a failure of the state government.

"I still do not understand what the Supreme Court has said. But what is understood primarily is that five years have passed and an administrator cannot be appointed for more than six months, as provided for in the Constitution. Therefore, the Supreme Court has asked for immediate elections in all such places," said Fadnavis.

"This is the reason why the government passed time without a triple test for two years. Due to this, the court criticized the working of the government and gave such a decision. Fadnavis alleged that the state government was responsible for the immense loss to the OBC community. We will understand the whole decision in this regard and then we will clarify our role," Fadnavis said.

A resemblance between Amrita Fadnavis and Chief Minister Thackeray

When asked about the ongoing Twitter war between Amrita Fadnavis and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis gave a mischievous answer. "My wife and CM have one thing in common," he said. Fadnavis said that Uddhavji does not stop making jokes and my wife does not stop answering what she does not want.