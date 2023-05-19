Dharmik,Priya win badminton titles

Badminton Tournament that was organised by Subordinate Engineers’ Association (SEA) at ORC Club No 1 at

Khaperkheda recently.

In women’s singles, Priya Gaikwad won the title defeating Pallavi Shirsath. The tournament was organised on the

occasion of golden jubilee celebration of Subordinate Engineers’ Association (SEA) for the employees and family

members of Khaperkheda TPS.

Around 90 players in different categories participated in the tournament from Khaperkheda TPS Colony. Seema Ghuge and Ulka Kathoye inaugurated the tournament. Sarang Deshmukh, Joint Secretary, SEA, KPKD Circle, Nitish Padole were present on the dais. Prizes were distributed by Dr Anil Kathoye, Chief Engineer, Khaperkheda TPS.

Other guests present were Ulka Kathoye, Sanjay Tayde, Superintendent Engineer, Sudhir Dharmik and Sarang

Deshmukh. Leena Patil conducted the prize distribution function.

Prizes worth Rs 18,000 alongwith trophies and certificates were given to all winners and runners-up in different age groups. Participation certificates were also given to all 90 players.

SEA felicitated badminton coaches Sudhir Dharmik and Abhinav Kundalwar for their guidance for Khaparkheda players