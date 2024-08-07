Dhote, Sakhare clear FIDE arbiter exam

Bharti Dhote has cleared the exam held at Shillong, Meghalaya 2023 and it was organised by All India Chess Federation. In all 21 arbiters gave exams and only seven candidates cleared. She passed the senior national arbiter exam in February 2023 at Pune.

Sagar Sakhare cleared the exam on in November 2023 held organised by Asian Chess Federation. Total 18 arbiters representing nine different countries including India attended the seminar and examination. Sagar cleared senior national exam in January 2022 and National Fair Play Exam in July 2023 held at Pune.

Bharti and Sagar have worked as an arbiter in many international FIDE rating tournaments organized in the city. Both are working as arbiters in district and state-level chess tournaments for the last three years. They give their success credit to Maharashtra Chess Association and Chess Association Nagpur. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas has extended warm wishes to both for the future endeavors.