Dhyanchand Academy retain title

In the 56th minute of play, Dhyanchand earned a penalty corner and Kalakoti made no mistake while slotting the ball home in the right corner of the post. With this 1-0 triumph, Dhyanchand Academy took home Rs21,000 cash and a glittering trophy. Eagle Sports Club were richer by Rs17,000 while bronze medallist Divisional Sports Association Central Railway got Rs15,000.

In the women’s title clash, Zabiya Khan scored a brace as Eram Club rallied from a goal down to get the better of Elite Club 2-1.

In the 20th minute, Jyothika’s short corner conversion gave Elite Club the lead while Zabiya brought parity in the clash three minutes later. After the change of ends, Zabiya was again in the thick of things and scored the match winner in her 28th minute effort to help Eram Club lift the trophy with a prize money of Rs21,000.

Ira International School emerged champions in both the U-17 boys and girls sections. In the girls section, Ira International blanked Kids World School 5-0 with Yashvant Kunde (5th and 22nd minutes) Purva Dhandhare (7th), Maithili Matkar (8th) and PS Athulya (15th) doing the scoring.

In boys final, Ira International rallied splendidly to beat Madan Gopal Agrawal High School 3-2 in an exciting final. For Madan Gopal School, Tushar Mahabe struck twice when he sounded the board in the 7th and 12th minute. For Ira International, Zayan (15th), Saksham Singh (25th) and Parag Gaurkar (38th) scored a goal each to seal the trophy for their side.