Diamond jewellery expo by Londe jewellers

Nagpur, Dec17

The leading showroom of Nagpur, Londe Jewellers has organised a huge expo of Kisna real diamond jewellery at its new showroom at 175 near Kumar Bakery, Gokulpeth. Bazaar like full set, ear ring and other jewellery are available in the expo. The expo would remain open up to December 19.Similarly, in view of the Christmas and new year, new collection of real diamond jewellery is also being showcased. Londe Jewellers spread across 3,000 square foot area is a state of the art showroom with 13 counters for various jewellery items like chain, locket, mangalsutra, bangles, necklace set, top and ring, silver gift articles and others. Diamond and platinum jewellery is also available.