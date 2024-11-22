Dighade hits ton as Vidarbha score 363

By the end of the day's play, Madhya Pradesh scored 125 runs for four wickets in reply to Vidarbha's 363 runs in the first innings. MP were behind by 238 runs. At stumps, Manal Chauhan (25) and Rudransh Singh (11) were present at the crease. Vidarbha's Sanskar Chawate, Devansh Thakkar and Yash Titre got one wicket each.

Earlier, Vidarbha lost two wickets early. The unbeaten batsman on the first day, Iknoor Singh (2), returned to the pavilion without scoring anything, while Shri Chaudhary (87) could add only one run to his score. But, Vedant shared a 73-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Sanskar (29), which helped Vidarbha cross the 300-run mark. After the partnership broke, Vedant adopted an aggressive approach and completed his century and was the last batsman to be dismissed after scoring 113 runs in 131 balls. Rohit Singh Rajawat of Madhya Pradesh got four wickets, while Ishan Chaudhary got three wickets.

Brief Scores (Day 2)

Vidarbha (1st innings): 363/10 in 129.5 overs (Tushar Suryavanshi 40, Shri Choudhary 87, Shreyansh Gupta 69, Vedant Dighade 113; Ishan Choudhary 3/57, Rohit Singh Rajawat 4/103, Ayam Sardana 2/61).

Madhya Pradesh (1st innings): 125/4 in 51 overs (Yashbardhan Singh Chouhan 37, Kumar Aryan 32; Sanskar Chawate 1/21).