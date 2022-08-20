Dighori, Rameshwari enter semis

Nagpur, Aug 20

Dighori and Rameshwari entered the semis in the South division Slum Football Tournament organised by Krida Vikas Sanstha at Kundnlal Gupta Vachnalya, Jattarodi, (Imamwada) ground on Saturday.

Dighori thrashed Indiranagar by 1 - 0 goals. Aarsh Narang scored the winning goal for Dighori.

In the second match Rameshwari recorded a huge 5 - 0 win over Narendranagar. Thanks to Emmanual Francis who netted four goals. He was well supported by Sumit Yadav who scored one.

In the third match - Jattarodi registered a 3-1 win over Barasignal (Sector 15)

Aayush Rout, Kunal Meshram and Akshay Deep scored one goal each for the winning team. Sahil Dhengre scored the lonely goal for Barasignal .

In another match Ajani Railway recorded a thrilling 4 - 3 win over over T.B ward in the tie-breaker. Ashish Datta, RohitYyadav, Sagar Karoti, and Daksh Wasnik perfectly converted the spot kicks for the winning team. For TB Ward, Abhishek, Aniket and Ishan scored a goals.