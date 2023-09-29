Dinshaw’s XI to play Mumbai in final

With soggy underfoot conditions preventing any action at the Kalamna ground once again, the two matches scheduled there on Friday --- Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh and Baroda vs MPCA --- were abandoned and points shared by the teams.

Mumbai finished on top of the league table with 16 points (3 wins, 2 no-results) but three teams --- Baroda (1 win, 1 loss, 3 no-results), Dinshaw’s XI (2 wins, 2 losses, 1 no-result) and Chhattisgarh (1 win, 1 loss, 3 no-results) --- ended up with 10 points each. As per tournament rules, Dinshaw’s XI were placed second by virtue of having won two matches, compared to one each by Baroda and Chhattisgarh.

Earlier in the day, an unfinished 105-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Akshay Karnewar (56 not out, 29 balls, 4x3, 6x5) and Mohit Kale (66 n.o., 41 ball, 4x9, 6x2) won the match for Dinshaw’s XI who were reeling at 76/5 after 10.3 overs at one stage.

Aditya Thakare, who captured 4 Bapuna XI wickets for 26 runs, was the standout bowler for the winning team.

BRIEF SCORES

Bapuna XI 180/5 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 52, Dhruv Shorey 32 retd, Akshay Wadkar 35, Nayan Chavan 38; Aditya Thakare 4/26)

Dinshaw’s XI 181/5 in 19.2 overs (Mohit Kale 66 n.o., Mandar Mahale 32, Akshay Karnewar 56 n.o.; Aditya Sarvate 3/16)

Result: Dinshaw’s XI won by 5 wkts