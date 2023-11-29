Disha shines in India 'A' victory over England 'A'
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2023 08:50 PM 2023-11-29T20:50:09+5:30 2023-11-29T20:50:09+5:30
Batting first India A scored 134 for seven in 20 overs. Thanks to Disha who played a brilliant knock of 25 in 32 balls hitting three boundaries. She was the highest score for the team. In reply, England missed the target by three runs and were restricted to 131 for 8 in 20 overs.