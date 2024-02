Dist basketball teams named for Mini Olympics

The basketball tournament will be played at the Indian Gymkhana courts till January 10.

The 12-member men and women teams of Nagpur departed for the championship from the city on Friday afternoon. Nagpur teams will participate in the tournament from Saturday.

MEn's team: Rajat Pawar, Shyam Khedkar, Himanshu Shende, Pratham Gupta, Prajwal Choudhary, Harshal Maraotkar, Yash Jivtode Sahil Jiwtode, Abhishek Deshmukh, Pratham Baranwal, Sharad Dewalkar, Rohit Shende. Coach: Jagdish Panchbudhe

Women's team: Sneha Khandelwal, Rajvi Maladhari, Aasawari Raghorte, Priya Dhapodkar, Mrunmayee Sathe, Namrata Joshi, Riya Chipate, Sharyu Sahare, Sheerya Yerpude, Anushka Bokade, Ishita Deshpande, Ritika Surve. Coach: Arvind Garud; Manager: Aradhana Garud