Div sports complex to be of international standard

This information was given by Maharashtra sports minister Sanjay Bansode.

Bansode said that the state government has taken this decision to provide international-level facilities to the players and to conduct national and international-level competitions in the sports complex. The state sports minister said that the cabinet has approved the revised budget of Rs 746.99 crore for upgrading and renovating the complex.

It was proposed to update and renovate the the sports complex on the lines of Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Under this, swimming pool, squash court, tennis court, basketball court, archery range, hockey and football grounds will be made of national and international standard.

This will provide better facilities to the players and coaches of Vidarbha. According to Sanjay Bansode earlier a total amount of Rs 63.20 crore was made available for the Divisional Sports Complex at Mankapur. Now a budget of Rs 683.79 crore has been received for the upgradation and renovation of the departmental sports complex. An approval of Rs 746.99 crore has been given for the construction of new facilities in the complex.