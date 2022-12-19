Divya wins blitz gold in Asian chess tourney

Nagpur, Nov 3

WGM Divya Deshmukh won the title with highest 7.5 points to her credit out of nine in the Asian Continental Women's Blitz Chess Championship-2022 that concluded in Delhi on Thursday.

WGM Mary Gomes also from India finished second with 7 points whereas Vo Thi Kim Phung of Vietnam achieved third place.

On her way to the title, Divya had a shaky start as she lost first round to WIM Akansha Hangawane. In the second round, Divya recorded a victory over WGM Parnali Dharia and then went on to win against city colleague WFM Srishti Pandey to take her tally to two points. In the fourth round, Divya downed WFM Munkhuzul Davaakhuu of Magnolia.

In the fifth round, Divya quelled the challenge of WIM Rakshita Ravi and went on to win sixth round against Arupta Mukharjee.

In the seventh round she outwitted Gome Mary Ann. In the eight-round Divya stunned better-rated Padmini Rout. In the ninth and last round, she settled to a draw with Vantika Agrawal. Nine countries participated in blitz with 47 participants.

Finishes third in standard format

Meanwhile in the standard format of the tournament, Divya finished third with 6.5 points to her credit. Actually, Divya and two other players Priyanka Nutakki and WGM Thi Kim Phung of Vietnam earned 6.5 points but on the basis of tiebreaker, Nutakki was declared runners-up and Divya secured third place. Fourth place went to Vo Thi Kim Phung.

Total 10 countries with 50 players participated in a standard format.