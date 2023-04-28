DK Pharma win by 1-0

In the 36th minute, Gana Prasath scored an all-important goal for DK Pharma. Punjab Police tried their best to level the score but the rival defenders thwarted their several attempts. On Thursday, Lucknow Army will play Tamil NaduPolice at the same venue at 2 p.m.

Ansar blank Nagpur Blues3-0

Defending champion Ansar Club blanked Nagpur Blues 3-0 in JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at JSW Kalmeshwar groud, here on Wednesday.

Ansar were leading by 1-0 in the first half. FazalKhanput them ahead in the 29th minute surprising the rival defenders.

In the second half also, Ansar continued their dominance. In the 52nd minute, Shbham Tayde scored a spectacular header and increased the lead 2-0. The third goal for Ansar came thru Rahim in the 87th minute. During the proceedings, Aditya Chahande (43rd min), Gulshan Ambade (56th min) and Purvesh Lohi (72nd min) were cautioned for their rough play.