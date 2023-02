DKM 'A', SNG girls in QF

In boys section Apollo Basketball Club (AB) qualified for pre-quartetfinals. DKM 'A' girls made a light work of Phoenix 35-3 in a one-sided affair. DKM dominated all four quarters 14-1, 7-0, 6-0,8-2. Thanks to Nandini Chandak and Sameeksha Chandak who scored six and five baskets respectively. DKM 'B' girls also tasted victory when they defeated PLSC 19-16 in extra time. The score was equalised 16-16 during regulation time. In extra time DKM fired three baskets and won the thriller.

RESULTS (Day 4)

GIRLS:DKM-A (Nandini Chandak 6, Sameeksha Chandak 5) bt Phoenix (Shravani Salvikar 3) 35-3 (14-1, 7-0, 6-0, 8-2); DKM-B (Anaya Khapekar 4, Riddhima Shahu 4) bt PLSC (Anchal Padewar 15) 19-16 in Extra Time (2-4, 2-8, 4-4, 8-0, OT 3-0); SNG (Samruddhi Kotriwar 21, Gunjan Manyri 13) bt PKM (Anjali Karve 2) 50-4 (20-2, 11-0, 13-0, 6-2);

BOYS: SNG-B (Arjun Dhume 17) bt NYSS (Durvesh Singh 2) 41-4 (12-1, 6-1, 9-2, 11-0);

NASA (Nikhil Vishwakarma 10) PLSC (Pushkaraj Chaurasia 11) 36-15 (14-12, 12-0, 4-0, 4-3); ABC (Shashank Ghadge 20) bt UBA (Swanand Jichkar 17) 42-28 (7-5, 16-18, 10-2, 12-5)