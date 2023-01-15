DKM girls, GKM boys basketball champs

In the girls final, DKM overcame their arch-rivals Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) 60-39 in a one-sided affair. DKM went on to score 12-6, 14-10, 22-7, 12-6 in all four quarters. Tanks to Meehira Dhote top scored with 20 baskets. Swanandi Nagmote (16), Anandi Sonawane (10) ably supported her. For SNG, Samruddhi Kotriwar (15) and Kaniska Madne (8) were the main scorers.

In the boys section, GKM pipped Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA)73-70 by a margin of just three points. After losing first quarter 18-20, GKM improved their game in the next quarter and won it 22-12 convincingly. After a chanbe of ends, NASA bounced back and won the third quarter 23-16. In the last quarter GKM gave tough fight and ultimatley won it 17-15 and walked away with crown after hard fought battle. For GKM, Soham Gomase scored highest 18 baskets. From the losing side, Siddhesh Saraf (30) played well but in vain.

Results (all finals)Girls: DKM (Meehira Dhote 20, Swanandi Nagmote 16, Nandini Chandak 10, Anandi Sonawane 10) bt SNG (Samruddhi Kotriwar 15, Kaniska Madne 8) 60-39 (12-6, 14-10, 22-7, 12-16)

Boys: GKM (Soham Gomase 18) bt NASA (Siddhesh Saraf 30) 73-70 (18-20, 22-12, 16-23, 17-15)