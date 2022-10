DKM, GKM, NASA , SNG teams in final

Nagpur, Oct 21

Dharanpeth Krida Mandal (DKM), Gurudeonagar Krida Mandal (GKM) girls and Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA) and Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) boys entered the final in the ongoing Nagpur District Sub Junior Basketball Tournament at NASA courts in Surendra Nagar on Friday.

In the girls semis, DKM defeated host NASA 25-22 by just three points. The quarterwise score was 5-0, 1-5, 11-7, 8-10. For DKM, Anandi Sonawane (11), Pragati Khawase (5) and Hemlata Dandekar (4) displayed match-winning performances. For NASA, (Ashlesha Dhabadkar and Vidhi Gatlewar scored seven points each.

In the second semi-final, GKM downed UBA 28-14. Thanks to Radha Hiware who single-handedly scored 12 baskets for the winners.

In the boys section, NASA taking home advantage drubbed PKM 44-8. Shreyas Bhosle (18) and Soham Pendke (8) played an important role in the victory.

In the second semi-final, Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) recorded close 39-37 win over DKM. (Arjun Dhume (13) and Anay Kale (9) displayed match-winning performances.

Reslts (all semifinals)

GIRLS: DKM (Anandi Sonawane 11, Pragati Khawase 5, Hemlata Dandekar 4) bt NASA (Ashlesha Dhabadkar 7, Vidhi Gatlewar 7, Swara Kesare 6) 25-22 (5-0, 1-5, 11-7, 8-10); GKM (Radha Hiware 12, Akshara Rokde 4) bt UBA (Srushti Bhagat 13) 28-14 (4-4, 8-2, 12-4, 4-4)

Boys: NASA (Shreyas Bhosle 18, Soham Pendke 8) bt PKM (Raghav Sant 6) 44-8 (18-5, 14-0, 8-0, 4-4);

SNG (Arjun Dhume 13, Anay Kale 9) bt DKM (Shresth Chandak 14, Om Raut 11) 39-37 (10-6, 4-2, 10-18, 15-11)