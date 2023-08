DKM teams enter final

In the boys semis, DKM pipped arch-rivals SNG38-26 by just two points. Om Raut fashi8oned DKM victory by scoring 16 baskets. For SNG Aniruddha Mundhada (13) tried his best but in vain. In the second semi-final, host NASA riding on Dheel Agrawal's outstanding performance (19 points) defeated Spartan 46-44 .

RESULTS

GIRLS

Spartan (Neharika Deoghare 19) bt GKM (Palak Panchbudhe 10) 21-18 (8-2, 2-4, 4-4, 7-8); DKM (Pranjal Urkude 12) bt SKS (Anagha Dharme 3) 20-8 (9-2, 3-3, 4-1, 4-2)

Boys: DKM (Om Raut 16) bt SNG (Anirudha Mundhada 13) 38-36 (11-12, 8-6, 9-9, 10-9); NASA (Dheer Agrawal 19) bt Spartan (Kartik Bansod 20) 46-44 (15-11, 14-8, 10-11, 7-14)