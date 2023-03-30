DNC wins third title in a row

The event was organised by the Department of Physical Education,RTM Nagpur University at SB City College ground on Tuesday.

Dr Ambedkar Institute won the toss and chose to bat first. With contributions from S Kantode 55 (19b), K Batra 47* (33) and M Dubey 27 (26) the team made a competitive 183-8 in 20 overs.

For DNC, Ajit Ingale (3-31) , Aniket Rokade (1-34), Mandar Mahalle (1-28) and Satyam Bhoyar (1-7) were among the wickets.

Chasing over nine runs per over from the start, Satyam Bhoyar 26 (8) gave the team a rollicking start. Faiz Sheik made 29-ball 45 while Danish Malewar 77* (45b) and Mahalle 20* (11) joined forces to cross the line in 16.4 overs. Dr Ambedkar’s T Soni, Y Javery and Batra all picked one wicket apiece.

Aniket Rokde, Hemant Bajpai, Ingle, Ketan Hukre, Lucky Thorat, Vivlesh Boddolu, Atharva Kidey, Ayush Alone, Harsh Sankalp, Hardik Nakhate, Mohit Nachankar, Kaustub Sale, Sai Vedant and Pratyush Kulkarni were part of the winning squad.

Society’s Hemant Kalmegh, Principal Dr Bharti Khapekar, Dr Devendra Wankhade, Prof Jayant Jichkar, Dr Vandana Ingle, Dr Subhash Dadhe and others congratulated the winning team members.