DNC yoga players runners-up

DNC students Om Rakhde, Anuj Irpate, Chetan Donadkar, Adesh Marape, Satwik Tumsare and Varun Kale displayed outstanding performance and won runners-up trophy for the college.

Om Rakhade has represented the RTMNU in West Zone Inter-University Yoga Championship. Principal Dr Omraj Deshmukh, Dr Devendra Wankhede, Dr Subhash Dadhe congratulated the players and wished them best luck for future events.