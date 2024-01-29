Do warm up before race: Dr Rathi

He has also asked the runners to do daily practice before their participation in the long-distance run.

Nelson Multispeciality Hospital is the healthcare partner of the event.

Dr Rathi while interacting with Lokmat Times ahead of Lokmat Maha Marathon to be held on February 4 said on the actual marathon day the runners should do warm up and stretching exercise.

He said there are chances of injury if one participates in the long-distance run without enough practice.

“If you have any knee, hip, or back issues, marathon training is going to increase the stress. This is a factor one should discuss with a physio therapist before starting training for a big race.”

About long-distance running, he said only those people who are regular runners, should participate in long-distance events like 21 and 10 km races. The runners should wear proper sports shoes to avoid injury and during the race if the ankle of an athlete twisted, then he or she should immediately stop the run and apply an ice pack. To avoid dehydration, one should consume enough water before and during the race.