DPS Lava stun Rabbani HS

The score was nil during the regulation time. In the penalty shootout, Rushikesh, Nishad Katkar and Swarit Waghmare perfectly scored the goals for DPS Lava. For Rabbani, only Abdul Rehman and Mohammad Nasir Ansari succeeded in scoring the goals.

In the city Under-15 section, St John's High school (State) defeated SFS High School 2-0 to win the crown. In the 14th minute, Atij Ali pur St John's into the leading position. Then in the 17th minutes, Sashil Samundre increased the lead 2-0. SFS forwards tried their best to reduce the deficit but in vain.

In the hardline final, CPS Dabha defeated CPS Katol Road 3-1 in a tie-breaker. A tie-breaker was enforced as both the teams failed to score during regulation time. In tie-breaker, Sahil Gahirwar, Vinay Shende and Anant Chagwal converted the spot kicks for the winner. For CPS Katol Road, only Ved Jaiswal succeeded in scoring the goal.

CPS Dabha girls finish third

In the NMC Under-15 girls section, CPS Dabha defeated St Vincent Pallotti 3-1 in penalty shotout. For CPS Dabha, Aarunya Dange, Adhya Dwivedi and Prince Singh converted the opportunities for DPS Dabha. For Pallotti, Vailhani Dhongde and Sejal Rode scored the goals.

In the rural Under-17 section, DPS Kamptee achieved third place defeating DPS Lava 4-3 in penalty shootout. Tanvi Meena, Ananya Shukla, Zenabia Khan and Zunaika Ansari scored the goals for DPS. Kamptee. For DPS Lava, Anisha, Anaisha Chaterjee and Aditri Payasi scored the goals.