DSO Under-19 football kicks off today

The tournament will begin with the Under-19 age category in both boys and girls. On the opening day, 11 matches will be played with seven in boys section and four in girls category beginning from 8.30 am onwards. Centre Point School, Katol Road will lock horns with Bharti Krishna Vidya Vihar in the Under-19 girls opener at 8.30 am.

This match will be followed by Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines and Centre Point School, Wardhaman Nagar at 9.30 am. BVM Srikrishna Nagar will fight out with Dinanath Junior College girls at 10 am and St Ursula will meet VMV College at 10.30 am.

In Under-19 boys opener Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Srikrishna Nagar will take on CP and Berar at 11 am.

This match will be followed by the match between MKH Sancheti and Prerna Convent at 12 noon.

Later in the afternoon, Dinanath Junior College will take on KC Bajaj Junior College (12.30 pm) and then VMV College meet Centre Point Wardhaman Nagar.

Shree Convent will have to fight it out against CPS, Amravati Bypass at 1 pm and Bhavan’s Civil Lines will take on formidable PWS College

at 2 pm. Centre Point School, Katol Road will lock horns with MAK Azad Urdu School at 2.30 pm. St Francis De Sales College got bye in the first round of the competition.

