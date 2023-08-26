Duble elected SAM VP, Bhonsale secy

Akola's Shatrughna Birkad was elected as the president. Nikhil Jagtap was the observer of the election whereas Adv. Avinash Kulkarni was the election officer. Dr Zubin Amriya and Dr Duble welcomed all.

Justice to be given to all swimmers

The newly elected president Shatrughna Birkar said, "The Swimming Association of Maharashtra (SAM) is the only associaiton in Maharashtra which is affiliated with the Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA). The new body will declare the schedule of swimmig, diving, water polo, open water swimming and vetera's competitons soon. Swimming Federation of India at present has not given affiliation to Maharashtra State Amateru Swimming Associaiton and Swimming Associaiton of Maharashtra. For last four years the federation has appointed an illegal committee to conduct the selection trials. Due to this, barring couple of districtgs the swimmers from other districts are suffering. In future we will try to give the justice to all the swimmers" , said Birkar.

The newly-elected executive committee

Shutraghna Birkar (Akola, president), Dr Jaiprakash Duble (Nagpur), Rajendra Nimbalte (Nashik) and Dr Pradip Deshmukh (Latur) all vice presidents, Dr Sambhaji Bhonsale (Nagpur) secretary, Shriram Parvatay (Solapur), Rajeshwar Khangar (Buldhana) and Sushil Durudkar (Bhandara) all joint secretaries, Mahendra Kapoor (Chandrapur), Samsher Pathav (Gadchiroli), Vijay Palaskar (Buldhana), Bhupali Kulkarni (Ahmednagar), Abhay Kshirsagar (Beed), Ramesh Gangawane (Hingoli), Subhash Dethe (Jalna), Anand Kakwana (Gondia), Sumder Lomte (Ismanabad), Aditya Wankhede (Wahim) and Ganesh Kulkarni (Ahmadnagar) all members.