Dylan, Shrvani, Achintya, Shrinjal triumph

The tournament was conducted for players of Annasaheb Gundewar College, Mankapur Stadium, SCSA Koradi Naka players. Around 80 players participate in this badminton tournament. Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi was the chief guest of the closing ceremony whereas CS Chaudhary was the guest of guest of honour. Krushnarao Khedikar and BWF Certified Coach (MAH) And Indian Badminton team coach for ISF World Schools Championship at France Chetak Khedikar were present on this occasion.Devansh Thaokar and Swanand Gotmare were felicitated on the occasion for their excellent performance in the state-level Under- 11 category.

Results (all finals)

U-23 boys singles: Dylan Marshall beat Mayank Ahlani by 21-11, 21-12; U- 23 girls

singles: Shravani Suryawanshi beat Vaishnavi Choudhary 21-14, 22-20; U-17 boys singles: Achintya Sisodiya beat Anurag Wakodikar 21-18, 21-19; U-17 girl’s singles: Shrinjal Singh beat Avani Landge 21-14 , 21-16; U-13 boys singles: Kartik Vyas beat Shayan Jain 19-21, 21-16, 21- 15; U-13 girls singles: Parmi Pazare beat Aanaya Ghate 21-15, 16-21 ,21-11; U-11 boys singles: Shreyanesh Naidu beat Azhan Ali 23-21, 21-17; U-11 girls singles: Gautami Choudhari beat Nirmayi Krurutkar 21-12 , 21-11