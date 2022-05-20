Eagle blank CR to enter final

Nagpur, May 20

Eagle FC blanked Central Railway3-0 to set up a title clash with IFFC Chankapur in JSW Super Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Friday.

Eagle were leading by 1-0 in the first half. In the very second minute, Swapnil Nagrare drew the first blood. After facing an early goal the railmen too intensified their attacks in the rival citadel but the rival defenders were equal to task.

After a change of ends also, the domination of Eagle continued. In the 55th minute Rohan Kaithwas increased the lead 2-0 thru an excellent goal. In the 70th minute, Aditya Ratanpraj netted third goal and sealed the fate of the opponents.

IFFC topped the super six tally with seven points in three matches. They were followed by Eagle (5), Nagpur City (5), Rahul Club (3), Eleven Star (2) and Central Railway (1). Top two teams entered the final. The final between IFFC Chankapur and Eagle FC will be played on Saturday at the same venue.