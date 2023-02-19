Eagle pip Eleven Star 2-1

In the 15th minute Krish Yadav gave 1-0 lead to Eagle FC. Ten minutes later Mohammad Faizan increased the lead 2-0.

In the 45th minute, Mohammad Arshan Ahmed struck and reduced the deficit for Eleven Star side. In the second half, Eleven Star tried their best to score an equaliser but the rival defenders were equal to the task.

In another match, Birsa Munda defeated Green Flag 1-0. Vasu of Green Flag committed a blunder by scoring an own goal in the 48th minute. Then the Green Flag never recovered from the shock and faced the defeat.