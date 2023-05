Easy wins for MSSC, CDCC, XI Star, Advocate XI

At Civil Lines ground, MSSC drubbed Reshimbagh Gymkhana by an innings and 74 runs. At Gurunanak Pharmacy College ground, CDCC recorded 75-run victory over Anurag Cricket Club. At Khandala ground, Eleven Star downed Lipton Cricket Club by an innings and 78 runs. Advocate XI drubbed Ruby Colts by ten 10 wickets at Dr Ambedkar College ground.

BRIEF SCORES (At Close Day 3)

At Civil Lines Ground

Ministerial Services CC 1st innings: 435/6 in 80 overs

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings: 237/6 in 80 overs

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 2nd innings: (following on) 124 all out in 38 overs (Mandar Mahale 3/26)

Result: Ministerial Services CC won by an innings and 74 runs

At Gurunanak Pharmacy College Ground:

Central Dhantoli Cricket Club 1st innings 182 all out in 64.5 overs

Anurag Cricket Club 1st innings 117 all out in 30.1 overs

Central Dhantoli Cricket Club 2nd innings 194 in 52.3 overs

Anurag Cricket Club 2nd innings 184 in 37.2 overs (Aniket Parihar 49; Harsh Nilawar 4/91, Nakul Potode 3/41)

Result: Central Dhantoli Cricket Club won by 75 runs

At Khandala Ground: Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings 436/7 in 80 overs

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings 168 in 42.4 overs

Lipton Cricket Club 2nd innings (following on) 190 all out in 52.3 overs (Abhishek Agrawal 54, Kushal Pimpalkar 70, Aman Mokhade 40; Tejas Soni 5/26)

Result: Eleven Star CC won by an innings and 78 runs

At Kalamna Ground: Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 186 all out 45.5 overs

All India Reporter 1st innings 346/9 in 80 overs

Indian Gymkhana 2nd innings 210 all out in 55 overs (Vaibhav Chandekar 74, Ashit Singh 45; Pushpak Gujar 5/52)

All India Reporter 2nd innings 53/1 in 7.3 overs

Result: All India Reporter won by 9 wickets

At Ambedkar College Ground: Advocate XI CC 1st innings 326 all out in 73.4 overs

Ruby Colts 1st innings 165 all out in 39 overs

Ruby Colts 2nd innings (Following on) 208 all out in 64.4 overs (Quazi Zeeshan 3/54, Govind Mehta 3/23)

Advocate XI CC 2nd innings 48/0 in 7.1 overs

Result: Advocate XI CC won by 10 wickets