Ekal Abhiyan’s state-level ‘Krida Mahotsav’ from Nov 5

More than 300 rural and tribal boys and girls will participate in this Krida Mahotsav to be held from November 5 to 6.

Abyudaya Youth Club is into identifying the talent among the children of rural and forest areas and training them along with developing the players through various competitions and providing them a platform. Abhyudaya Youth Club orgnised village-level sports competitions in about one lakh villages across India. The selected boys and girls have been chosen for state-level sports competitionsTill date, no organisation has organised a sports festival on such a large scale. Due to this, this sports festival is going to be historic.

A total of 500 people including 320 boys and girls and their coaches are coming to Nagpur for this sports meet. A grand rally will be held for these players and they will be welcomed at the stadium on the lines of Olympics. During this two-day krida mahotsav, various competitions like marathon, wrestling, long jump, high jump, kabaddi will be held and various cultural programs will also be organized. The boys and girls who will achieve first place in this state level competition will get an opportunity to participate in the national-level competition.

Ekal Gram Sangathana, Vanbandhu Parishad and Sri Hari Satsang Committee have appealed to participate in this historic sports evnt in huge numbers and contribute to nation-building. For more information interested can contact, president of Ekla Gram Sangathan, Aruna Purohit (9096077999), Vanbandhu Parishad’s Ramavatar Agarwal (9423076472), of Shri Hari Satsang Samiti’ Krishnaji Daima (9890497790) and Deepali Gadge(91 97633 43713)