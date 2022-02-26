Ex-Vidarbha stumper Chore gets Cricket Ireland Award

Nagpur , Feb 26

Former Vidarbha cricketer Aniruddha Chore who has been playing for North Down team in Ireland got the honour as the club's best male player of the year during the Irish Cricket awards that were declared on Friday night.

Nagpur-born Chore was the top run-scorer in the NCU domestic game making 1157 runs at an average of 77.13. In the process, he scored three hundreds, with a top score of 140* and seven fifties.

He was also the top wicket-keeper in the region with 22 catches, 11 stumpings, and a run out.

This is for the first time that any cricketer apart from Ireland has bagged this honour. There were other six players in contention but chore got maximum votes.

It can be mentioned here that in its August 5, 2021 issue Lokmat Times had highlighted the achievements of Chore who was instrumental in taking his team north Down to the final of the one-day league for the first time in the last two years.

Chore had played ten first-class matches for Vidarbha before leaving for Oman for better opportunities in 2018. He played for Khimji Riders group for two years before getting an opportunity to play for North Down.

'I dream of playing for Ireland'

Elated over getting best male club player of the year award of Cricket Ireland, Chore said he was dreaming of playing for Ireland in future.

When asked about his international ambition after performing in club cricket Chore said, “ Definitely I want to play for Ireland in future”. He thanked Cricket Ireland for selecting him for the award in his very first season. “ I feel really good after getting an award. I think it was important to perform in the first season and make most of the opportunity. About his plans in 2020 he said, “ Nothing but I want to keep it simple. Winning as many as game possible for North Down. I can't wait much for the season to start”.