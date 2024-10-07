FM Dalvi claims AI rapid chess crownr

In the nine round tournament, Dalvi secured highest 8.5 points. City's Siddhant Gawai finished second with eight points. Dishank Bajaj and Yash Dhoke scored 7.5 points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Bajaj achieved third place whereas Dhote finished fourth. Shaunak Badole lagged behind and achieved fifth place.

In all 200 players participated in the tournament. The winner was awarded with Rs.15,000 cash along with a trophy. The prizes were distributed at the hands offounder president of DITF Devesh Dadhich, chairman of Fiat Pe Krishna Dayma and founder of Tara Welfare Foundation and partner of DITF Chandrashekhar Choube. The other dignitaries present were Gangabai Dadhich, Shobha Dadhich, Shyama Dayma, NDCA treasurer SN Parkhi and chief arbiter Anurag Singh. NDCA secretary K K Barat conducted the proceedings.

Final ranking

1. FM Aakash Dalvi (8.5, 53.5), 2. Siddhant Gawai (8, 53), 3. Dishank Bajaj (7.5, 51.5) 4. Yash Dhoke (7.5, 49.5), 5. Badole Shaunak( 7, 52), 6. CM Vivaan Vijay Saraogi (7, 50.5), 7. Roneet Das (7, 48.5), 8. Sharma Sai (7, 47.5), 9. Barat Kaustav (7, 47.5), 10. Aditya Narendra Ukey (7, 47).