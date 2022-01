Four Nagpur girls, one boy in State team

Nagpur, Dec 2

Four Nagpur district girls and one boy have been selected in the state team for the junior nationals to be held at Indore from January 4 to 10.

According to a press release issued by ad-hoc committee member Shatrughna Gokhale those who have been selected include Dhara Phate, Swati Wankhede, Gunjan, Mantri, Samiksha Chandak among girls and Tanul Gurnule among boys.

Teams

Girls: Bhakti Lahagame, Richa Ravi, Dhara Phate, Aditi Sawant, Chaitali Bafna, Swati Wankhede, Gunjan Mantri, Samiksha Chandak, Rajnandini Nimbalkar, Ananya Bhawsar, Muskan Singh, Poorva Bhosale. Chief coach: Jayant Deshmukh, asst coach: Mudra Agrawal, Manager: Jitendra Shinde

Boys: Rakesh Jaiswar, Aquib Zariwala, Sahil Dhanwate, Yash Mane, Rajendra Singh, Aman Sharma, Tanuk Gurnule, Hites Ghusar, Sanskar Londha, Ajinkya Nawathe, Wasim Mulla, Siddhant Biyani. Chief coach: Dr Sayyad Jamir, coach: Ganesh Kad, manager: Nanasaheb Bhonsale.