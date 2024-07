Gaidhane, Tejaswi emerge champs

District Amateur Summer Badminton Tournament organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association at University's Shbhedar Hall.

While Gaidhane rallied to beat Harsh Vaidya 12-21, 21-19, 21-9 in three games, Tejaswi recorded facile win 21- 9, 21-17 over Vaidehi Anasane.

Other winners include Samvidha Jambhulkar, Riyansh Lanjewar, Anaysha Baisware, Kapish Kolhe, Vanshika Rathi, Aditya Junghare, Asmi Deshmukh, Sarvesh Gawande, Anagha Deodhay, Sagar Sonule, Rakesh Babu, Karamjeet Sokhi; Aditya Mundre-Donipudi Thilak, Parimal

Gaidhane-Vaidehi Anasane, Bhavik Musale and Veer Chitnis, Aryan Rawell and Naman Gupta,

Sarvesh Gawande and Sharvil Deshmukh, Amit Choudhari and Rajendra Gupta, Mahesh Lokhande and Rakesh Babu,AA Khumushi and Tarique Faizi.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, vice president Shriram Purohit, Gurdeep Singh Arora, Bhavesh Deshmukh (both ECmMembers), Madhavi Kashikar

(international player) and Aditya Galande (tournament referee) were present