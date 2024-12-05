Garg badminton tourney begins

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Chitra Garg (Non Executive Director, Diffusion Engineer Ltd.), Neelu Garg (General Manager (Corporate Affairs) Diffusion Engineers Ltd.), Anita Vijaykar (Director, N.K. Garg Foundation), Kundatai Vijaykar (President, NDBA), Manegsh Kashikar (Secretary, NDBA), Anant Apte (Secretary,Tournament), Gurdeep Singh Arora (EC Member) and Aditya Galande (Tournament Referee) were present on the occasion.

Also the players & coach from Nagpur who represented at Yonex-Sunrise 36th Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship 2024 at Jammu were felicitated by the guests They include Aditya Yaul, Vaishnavi Manglekar and Sanvi Ghate. Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo (former international badminton player) was appointed as a Maharashtra team coach for the second time.