Gargi, Kanchan shine in Vidarbha's victory

At the Airforce Complex ground, Palam, New Delhi, Vidarbha found themselves in deep trouble at 17/4 after being asked to bat first. Garima Yadav struck thrice for UP before the experienced duo of Bharti Fulmali (63, 92 balls, 4x8) and Kanchan (71) stemmed the rot with a 112-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

After Bharti’s departure, Kanchan joined forces with Gargi to add 73 runs more for the sixth wicket as Vidarbha posted a fighting tally of 221/7. Kanchan’s 71 came off 122 balls with 8 boundaries, while Gargi struck 10 boundaries in 29 balls for her personal score of 50. Vidarbha bowlers kept things under control right from the start and picked wickets at regular intervals to keep UP in check. Gargi, who claimed three wickets for 30 runs, was adjudged the Player of the Match. She was well-supported by Kanchan 2/32, Nupur (2/36) and Janhvi Ranganathan (2/20) as Vidarbha won by 48 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 221/7 in 50 overs (Bharti Fulmali 63, Kanchan Nagwani 71, Gargi Wankar 50; Garima Yadav 4/31)

Uttar Pradesh 173 all out in 44.5 overs (Tripti Singh 37, Arushi Goel 69; Gargi Wankar 3/30, Kanchan Nagwani 2/32, Nupur Kohale 2/36, Janhvi Ranganathan 2/20)

Result: Vidarbha won by 48 runs