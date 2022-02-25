Gauhar beat Veer FC 1-0

Nagpur, Feb 25

Gauhar FC defeated Veer FC 1-0 draw in the JSW Senior Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Suyog Nagar here on Friday.

In the very ninth minute, Shahabuddin Ansari put Gauhar FC ahead thru excellent goal. Veer FC tried their best to level the score but in vain.

During the proceedings, Izran Khan of Gauhar was warned in the 18th minute for rough play. From Veer FC, Bhupesh Dahake (16th min)and Nikhil (68th min) were cautioned.

In another match, Green Flag and Al Fatel played out a 1-1 draw. After playing a barren first half, Mohammad Shoaib scored the much-awaited goal for Green Flag in the 62nd minute.An equaliser for Al Fateh came thru Mohammad Faizan in the 72nd minute. Then both the teams failed to take the lead and as a result, the match ended in a draw.

Green Flag's Mohammad Shoeb was cautioned in the 26th minute. Two Al Fateh players Ajmayeen (26th min) and Umaid ur Rehman (69th min) were warned.