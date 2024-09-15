Gaurav bags another gold

On the first day, he won the gold medal in the 5000m race. Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal athlete Gaurav Khodakar completed the 1500m race in 3.56.64 seconds. Hrithik Panchbudhe of Namhya Foundation bagged silver medal in 10,000m race. Sumedh Kale of Khel Foundation won bronze medal in long jump. Rahul Harinkhede bagged a bronze medal in the 800m race. In 3000 m steeplechase, Rahul Harinkhede of NavMaharashtra secured bronze medal. Romesh Shende and Harsh Singh of Black Bird Flyers bagged silver and bronze respectively.

Gaurav and Rahul have been trained by Sayali Waghmare, Hrithik by Gaurav Mirase with Sumedh by Gajanan Thakre and Harsh Singh by Sachin Hulke. While Romesh practices personally.

Amit Thakur as a manager and Jitendra Ghordadeekar as a coach are at the competition venue with the district team, said the secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi.

