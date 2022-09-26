Gaurav slams hat-trick in St Michael's victory

Nagpur, Sept 26

Gaurav Gajbhiye slammed three goals as St Michael's High School drubbed Marie Poussepin’s Academy 4-1 in the ongoing YMCA Inter-School Under-16 Football Tournament at Rural here on Monday. After Yug Nachunkar gave an early lead in the 4th minute, Gajbhiye slammed three consecutive goals in the 13th, 25th and 30th minutes.

In another encounter, Bishop Cotton School overcame Chandadevi Saraf School 1-0. Thanks to Shlok Vishwakarma who scored the winning goal in the 29th minutes.

BVM Shrikrishna Nagar overcame Army Public School 1-0. Yashraj Jain struck in the 10th minute.

St John's High School recorded big 4-0 win over St Paul's School .

Joel Domnic (5th min), Priyanshu Ranasingh (8th min), Tanish Nagpurkar (12th min) and Ujaif Sayyed (15th min scored one goal each. Riding on Akshay Doye's all-important goal St. Joseph’s Convent, Fetri defeated Delhi Public School, Lava 1-0/

St. Xavier’s School, Hingna drubbed Achievers School 3-0 . Thanks to Aryan Thute who scored two goals in the 5th & 12th minutes. Kaustubh Khandarkar (20th min) was another scorer.

Today's fixtures

Boys: St. Xavier’s High School, Hiwri Nagar V/S Center Point School, Katol Road 9 am; Blue Star Convent V/S Poddar International School, Bhokara 9:30 am

Girls: Center Point School, Wardhaman Nagar V/S Ira International School at 10:15 am; Raj Gawai Public School V/S BVM, Shrikrishna Nagar at 10:45 am; Mount Carmel Girls High School V/S Center Point School, Katol Road at 11:15 am; St. Joseph’s Convent School V/S St. Joseph’s Convent, Fetri at 11:45 am