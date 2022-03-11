Gaurav's brace in Mecosabagh victory

Nagpur, March 3

In an interesting encounter, Mecosabagh Club defeated Young Ansar 3-2 in the ongoing Senior Division Football Tournament at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Suyog Nagar, here on Friday.

Mecosabagh forwards dominated the first half proceedings by scoring three goals. In the 21st minute, Mohsin Khan drew the first blood. Five minutes later Gaurav Rangari increased the lead 2-0 thru fabulous goal. Ragnari was once again in action. In the 32nd minute, he initiated a good move and made the equation 3-0.

In the second half, Young Ansar forwards regrouped themselves and intensified their attacks in the rival citadel. As a result in 57th minute Roshan Ahmed scored an excellent goal the reduce the deficit 3-1. Ten minutes later Shoeb Akhter struck and made the equaiton 3-2. However, in the remaining time, Mecosaagh defenders succeeded in maintaining the lead. During the proceedings match referee cautioned Gaurav Rangarifor is rough tackle From Young Ansar side four players including

Majeed Jamal (44th min), Roshan Ahmed (46th min), Arbaz (46th min) and Mohammad Zeeshan(46th min) were shown yellow card.

In another match, Bhankheda FC and Shakti FC played out 1-1 draw. Saifullah scored the goal for Bhankheda in the 15th minute. An eqaliser for Shakti came in the 75th minute thru Rvindra Deogade .