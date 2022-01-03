Gauri bags gold in Squy nationals

Despite lack of practice during lockdown, Gauri Gokhale bagged a gold medal in the 22nd Sqay Martial Art National Championship held at Goa recently.

While representing Maharashtra in Under-18 girls 52 kg, Gauri defeated Andhra's Vyantatlakshmi in the final 6-2 to win the gold. Earlier in the semifinal, she floored Odisha's Shilpa. Earlier in the state championship, Gauri defeated Chandrapur's Rutuja in the final and secured place in the State team for the seventh time.

While interacting with media persons at SJAN office on Gauri, a student of Sandipani Junior College said, " Even during lockdown I continued my regular on punching bag at my residence premises. Today I am happy that I have bagged gold in national and now I am concentrating on higher-level tournaments", she said.

Earlier Gauri has represented India in three international championships in South Korea, Thailand and Nepal . She won gold at the Asian championship in Thailand and South Korea. At tri-nation championship in Nepal she bagged silver. So far Gaurni has represented Maharashtra in seven national championships and won five gold, one silver and one bronze.

She attributes the credit of her success to coaches Mazhar Khan, Sayyad Imtiaz, director of the school Rajashree Jichkar, principal Shanti Menon and parents.