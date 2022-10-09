Ghosh, Mange, Goure make winning starts

While playing against Mohan Manian, Pranab Ghosh got off to a flyer and enjoyed a comfortable lead over Mohan and seized the first frame. However, Mohan made a terrific comeback in the 2nd frame where he displayed great skills to snatch the frame to take the match into a decider. The decider was evenly poised till Pranab used all his experience to win his 1st round match.In the 2nd match, Ashish Mange showcased a dominating performance over Shubham Uikey to win the match 2-0. The third match was played between Saurabh Goure and Karan Jassal, where Saurabh made an excellent break of 41 to equal the frame score 1-1 each. Saurabh looked very confident in the decider frame and scored heavily to win the match 2-1.

Results

Pranab Ghosh bts Mohan Manian (2-1) 63-20, 46-57, 60-42; Ashish Mange vs Shubham Uikey (2-0)

56-33, 54-28; Saurabh Goure bt Karan Jassal (2-1) 31-70, 113-12 (41 pts break), 57-17