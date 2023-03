Girls' midley relay team, Akanksha win gold medals

Nagpur girls team won gold medal in Under-16 1000m medley relay category and runner Akanksha Sodia also walked away with a gold medal in 800m race during ongoing State Junior Athletics Championship organised by Nashik District Athletics Association under the auspices of Maharashtra State Athletics Association,

Akanksha clocked a timing of 2 minutes 28.90 seconds in the Under-16 category 800m event and bagged the gold medal. Silver medal was won by Smital More clocking 2 minutes 28.95 seconds and bronze by Krishnali Jagtap clocking 2 minutes 30.81 seconds.

Apart from this, the relay team consisting of Kashish Bhagat (Mahatma Gandhi English School, Wanadongari), Janhvi Hirulkar (Hindu Girls' School), Sanyogita Misar (Nav Maharashtra), Sanvi Pathak (Modern School) bagged the gold medal. Thane team secured the silver medal whereas Pune team bagged bronze. . Apart from this, in the competition, Kashish Bhagat clocked 43.06 in the 300m race in the under-16 girls category, while Sanskriti Dhomane secured the sixth position in the 800m race in the same age group. Ritika Sankat clocked 1 minute 46.80 to finish fourth in the 600m under 14 girls category. Sanvi Pathak finished sixth in the under-16 100m event.

The secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi expressed satisfaction over the performance of district athletes. Gurudev Nagarle, Nagesh Sahare, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Dr. Vibekanand Singh, Dr. Aditya Soni, Ramchandra Wani, Umesh Naidu, S J Anthony, Archana Kottewar, coach Jitendra Ghordaddekar, Rajesh Bhute, Harendra Thackeray, Mangesh Paunikar, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandev Thakre, Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Swapnil Gawli, Kamlesh Hinge, Sachin Hulke, Praful Belle, Gajanan Thackeray, Gaurav Mirase and others have congratulated the athletes.