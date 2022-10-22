GKM stun DKM to win title

GKM girls won the match on Over Time after both the teams scored 18 points each in the regulation time. In extra time GKM scored five points whereas DKM netted four.

RESULT (Finals)

GIRLS: GKM (Kavyanjali Pal 8, Kaveri Golhar 4) bt DKM (Anandi Sonawane 12) 23-22 (10-4, 0-2, 4-4, 4-8, OT 5-4)

