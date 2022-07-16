GM Sadhwani excels in Spain
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2022 07:40 PM2022-07-16T19:40:01+5:302022-07-16T19:40:01+5:30
Nagpur, July 16
GM Raunak Sadhwani clinched joint first place and overall third on the basis of tiebreaker in Villa De Benasque Open Chess Tournament in Benasque , Spain ,which was held from July 6 to July 15. Total 398 players participated the event from 25 different countries participated in the tournament.
Sadhwani scored eight out of ten points and was unbeaten throughout the tournament . He was awarded a glittering trophy & a cash prize of Euros 2000 . He also secured 1st prize in Under-18 Junior category and was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Euros 250 . Indian GM Aravindh Chithambaram secured first place with the same 8/10 points on his better tiebreaks
Speaking about victory, Raunak said, " I am happy that I was able to maintain the consistency throughout the tournament. I played some good chess . Eagerly looking forward to give my best & gearing up for my maiden upcoming Chess Olympiad at Chennai."