GM Sadhwani excels in Spain

GM Raunak Sadhwani clinched joint first place and overall third on the basis of tiebreaker in Villa De Benasque Open Chess Tournament in Benasque , Spain ,which was held from July 6 to July 15. Total 398 players participated the event from 25 different countries participated in the tournament.

Sadhwani scored eight out of ten points and was unbeaten throughout the tournament . He was awarded a glittering trophy & a cash prize of Euros 2000 . He also secured 1st prize in Under-18 Junior category and was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Euros 250 . Indian GM Aravindh Chithambaram secured first place with the same 8/10 points on his better tiebreaks

Speaking about victory, Raunak said, " I am happy that I was able to maintain the consistency throughout the tournament. I played some good chess . Eagerly looking forward to give my best & gearing up for my maiden upcoming Chess Olympiad at Chennai."