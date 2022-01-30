GM Sadhwani wins Tiger Cup Blitz title in Russia
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 30, 2022 09:30 PM2022-01-30T21:30:01+5:302022-01-30T21:30:01+5:30
Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani on Sunday convincingly won The Tiger Cup Blitz Chess Tournament 2022 in Russia with a score of 10.5 out of the possible 12 rounds.
He completely dominated the field with 10 wins ,1 draw and 1 loss . He gained 23 ELO rating points and now has a live Blitz rating of 2639 in Blitz format . It was an invitational event in which Raunak was the only Grandmaster to represent India . Over 104 players participated in the event . Raunak won third place in 8 players Round Robin Rapid event . He scored 4.5 out of possible 7 points with 4 wins , 1 draw and 2 loss gained 8 ELO Rating points. In the process he registered the victory against top seed of the event GM Amonatov Farrukh of Tajkistan .
Tournament was held at Hotel & Resort Tiger de crystal ,Vladivostok- is a coastal city in eastern part of Russia , located near the sea of Japan .Tournament was organized to create awareness to Preserve/Save Tigers .
Special moment for me:Raunak
Speaking about victory Raunak said becoming champion was always a special moment for him. " First of all I want to thank the organizers for inviting me in this prestigious tournament - Tiger cup 2022 and for their great hospitality. I am glad that I contributed my part in the 'Save Tigers' awareness campaign.. There is a similarity between tigers and chess players and that is both loves to do "Check mate ." It was a very long ,tiring journey to Vladivostok of around 18 hours from India , but I would say All is well that ends well . I am really happy with my performance in fast format of chess . Playing Blitz requires lot of energy and I am happy I did my best."