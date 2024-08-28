Good response of Nagpurians to Khajurao Marathon

Race Director Mitesh Rambhia informed runners from across the length and breadth of the country participated in the event. Around 30 runners from Nagpur participated in it. Tehsildar Janmejay Mishra along with JJoint Director Adventure and Water Sports, MPTB Dr. Santosh Kumar Shrivastava, and Assistant Directror K.K. Singh flagged off the event.

The runners got the opportunity to run alongside the World Famous Khajuraho Temples, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Results

21 -km men: 1. Gopal Kushwah (01:28:17), 2. Sankalp Jain (01:35:58), 3.Shahzad Rashid (02:11:34)

10-km: 1. Jasvinder Toor (00:47:07), 2. Bryan (00:47:08),3. Rohan Singh (01:16:51)

5-km: Himanshu Kushwah (00:19:58), Anshul Baghel ( 00:21:36), Pavitra Singh ( 00:21:41)

5-km women: 1.Manisha Mishra (00:36:11), Saroj Anurahi (00.37:47), Suneeta Kushwah (00:38:43).