Good response to NMC cycle rally

The cyclists from 6 years to 85 years participated in the event with lot of enthusiasm in the morning.

Divisional commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari flagged off the rally in the presence of NMC commissioner and administrator Radhakrishnan B, district collector Dr Vipin Itankar, deputy commissioner of police Vijay Sagar, NMC deputy commissioner Suresh Bagle, Ravindra Bhelave, Gajendra Mahalle, international ultra cyclist Dr Amit Samarth, Mahesh Dhamecha, Ganesh Rathod, Narendra Bahirwar, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Dr Vijay Joshi, Rajendra Pusekar, Manish Soni, Dr PRaniti Umredkar, Avinash Thakre, Vijay Zalke and others.

The NMC motivated the cyclists by presenting them special awards. Renu Siddhu and Dr Rajendra Jaiswal got the awards for consume. Six year old Samaya Mahajan, Swara Gajbhiye, Daksh Khandekar and Tej were the youngest (six years) participants. Fulmati Lade, Dr Bhupendra Arya, Dhanajirao Shinde were the oldest participants in the rally. Pradip and Shobha Deshpande got the award for cyclist couple. Alka wanjari, Nita Kumari were honoured for slogans and cycle decoration. Tiger City Cycling Group and The Cyslist Group were honoured as best cycling groups. Ravindra Paranjape conducted the proceedings.