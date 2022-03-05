Green Flag drub Ansari FC 4-0

Nagpur, March 5

Green Flag drubbed Ansari FC 4-0 in JSW Senior Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association on Saturday.

Azim Ansari played an important role in the victory by scoring three goals in 47th, 55th and 60th minutes. Shahnawaz Akhtar (14th min) was another scorer.

In another match, Al Fatel thrashed Young Boys 5-0 whereas Rahul Academy and Orange City played out 2-2 draw.

In the super division match, Rahul Club and Taj FC played 1-1 draw.