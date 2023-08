Gulhane, Sanjana emerge best

Various events were organised in the U-9, U-11, U-14, U-17, U25 age groups for boys and girls. More than 215 swimmers from different districts of Vidarbha participated in the tourney.

. Organising committee, led by Anil Pande, consisted Roshan Choudhary, Nitin Malwade, Vilas Solanki and Sandip Khobragade.

Judges for the event were Chetan Samrit, Nishant Raut, Sanjay Batwe, Naina Durne,Suvarna Shanware, PravinRohad, Sapna Sakharkar,Ambika Panhalkar, MansiBodele, Manil Rajak, AmitMeshram, Pankaj Sorte,Shubham Shriwas, RahulChoudhary, Namrata Patel,Yuga Chetri, Mahaveer, AmitMeshram and Rakesh Naidu.

Results

U-9 Boys: Om Nagose (Fire Fish Swimming Club Wardha). U-9 Girls: Taniya Lohabare (Laxmi Life Aquatic Club Wardha). U-11 Boys: Arhan Khan (Victorious Swimming Club, Nagpur) and Sarthak Sadashiv (Star Sports Academy, Nagpur). U-11 Girls: Asmi Potode (HVPM Amravati). U14 Boys: Sarang Raut (Blues Aquatic Club Wardha). U-14 Girls: Aditri Payasi (Aqua Sports Club Nagpur). U-17 Boys: Siddhart Sangha (Star Sports Academy Nagpur). U-17 Girls: Shrawani Bobade (T he Blue Aquatic Club, Wardha). U-25 Boys:Yash Gulhane (Star Sports Academy Nagpur). U-25 Girls: Sanjana Joshi (Aqua Sport Club Nagpur)