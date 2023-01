Gurala enters semis, Nehal, Nabeel, Krisha crash out

In the quarters, Gurala defeated Prathamesh Kulkarni (Thane) 21-8, 6-4 (rtd). As far as other city players are concern, Nabeel Ahmed lost to Yash Suryavanshin of Thane21-17, 23-25, 16-21. In the women singles, section, city's Krisha Soni lost to Pune's Rucha Sawant21-11, 19-21, 14-21.

Mens' singles QF: Varun Kapur (Pune) bt Rushikesh Narayan Hole (Nashik)21-17 21-12; Yash Suryavanshi (Thane) bt Nabeel Ahmed (Nagpur) 17-21 25-23 21-16; Sankalp Gurala (Nagpur) bt Prathamesh Kulkarni (Thane) 21-8 6-4 Ret; Arya Bhivpatki (Pune) bt Dev Ruparelia (Palghar)21-8 21-9.

Women's singles QF: Smit Manoj Toshniwal (Nashik) bt Prerana Alvekar (Kolhapur)21-15 13-5 Ret.; Mrunmayee Deshpande (Thane) bt Nehal Gosavi (Nagpur) 21-12 18-21 21-8; Hetal Shyam Vishwakarma (Nashik) bt Saanvi Mukadam (Thane) 21-18 21-19; Rucha Sawant (Pune) bt Krisha Soni (Nagpur)11-21 21-19 21-14.